Kim Kardashian celebrates son's birthday at Lakers game: "My twin!"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West watched the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns for an NBA bday extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West (r) posed for a selfie at the LA Lakers game. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star dropped a carousel of snaps via Instagram in honor of her and Kanye West's son Saint's eighth birthday.

The first snap showed the Kim posing for a silly selfie with her son in the backseat of a car.

More pics featured Saint blowing out his candles, throwback clips of him throughout the years, and another selfie of Kim and the birthday boy at the Lakers game in LA.

She captioned the post, "My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!"

Kris Jenner also honored her grandchild with a sweet tribute via Instagram, writing under the photo dump, "Happy birthday our amazing Sainty!!!!! Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger!"