Kim Kardashian dishes on "crazy" life as North West's "momager"
Los Angeles, California - Reality star Kim Kardashian opened up about the challenges of juggling a packed schedule with her daughter North West's growing list of opportunities.
Kimmy Cakes has her hands full!
The 44-year-old business mogul was seen speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloé Kardashian, about the situation in a sneak peek of season 6 of The Kardashians.
"I thought I was busy before," she admits. "me having to be her momager right now is crazy," per People.
She further added, "If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it's like her or me."
North has been making quite a name for herself in the entertainment world, starring as Young Simba in The Lion King and teaming up with music icons like her dad, Kanye West, and artist FKA twigs.
But Kim isn't just saying yes to every offer.
She shared that she wants to make sure North's life is as well-rounded as possible, stating, "I just want balance."
Kim Kardashian talks about prioritizing kids above all
While opening up more about her "momager" role on World's First Podcast earlier this week, Kim shared, "We really sit and talk about it as a family."
"Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'" she continued.
Despite her own commitments, the SKIMS founder insists on prioritizing her kids above all else – even though she's fallen into the "morning madness."
"No matter what I do, no matter work, like I have to take my kids to school," she said.
"That's just my time with them. It's the morning madness."
Find out if she will fully embrace the "momager" life when The Kardashians returns to Hulu on February 6!
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP