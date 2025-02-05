Kim Kardashian dishes on "crazy" life as North West's "momager"

Los Angeles, California - Reality star Kim Kardashian opened up about the challenges of juggling a packed schedule with her daughter North West's growing list of opportunities.

Kim Kardashian (r.) talked about the challenges of managing her daughter North West's rising career while balancing motherhood and her own busy schedule. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimmy Cakes has her hands full!

The 44-year-old business mogul was seen speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloé Kardashian, about the situation in a sneak peek of season 6 of The Kardashians.

"I thought I was busy before," she admits. "me having to be her momager right now is crazy," per People.

She further added, "If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it's like her or me."

North has been making quite a name for herself in the entertainment world, starring as Young Simba in The Lion King and teaming up with music icons like her dad, Kanye West, and artist FKA twigs.

But Kim isn't just saying yes to every offer.

She shared that she wants to make sure North's life is as well-rounded as possible, stating, "I just want balance."