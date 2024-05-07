Kim Kardashian gets booed mercilessly at Tom Brady Netflix roast

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian definitely didn't get the warmest of welcomes from the audience of Netflix's Sunday The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady TV special . Here's what happened!

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on Sunday in California. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix/AFP Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NFL legend Tom Brady was in the line of fire for the live broadcast roast, but the tide turned when surprise celeb guest Kim Kardashian took to the stage.

The audience was anything but enthusiastic and proceeded to boo the reality star for several minutes.

Kim couldn't even get her roast out over the jeers!

The 43-year-old businesswoman probably didn't expect a reaction like this and looked visibly taken aback by the hostile response.

Things finally calmed down after presenter Kevin Hart intervened, but still!

Other guests took shots at the Kardashian clan, including Brady himself, who said, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight."

"Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad," he added, referencing Kim's volatile ex, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.