Kim Kardashian gets sizzling model behavior from SZA!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has unveiled SZA as the newest model for her company SKIMs with a sizzling fashion campaign!

Don't snooze on SZA!

The R&B star has officially entered her supermodel era as she made her debut as the newest star of Kim's shapewear brand.

On Wednesday, Kim shared SZA's spicy snaps from the shoot on Instagram, where the Kill Bill artist modeled several pieces from the brand's Fits Everybody collection.

Per Billboard, SZA said in a statement about the collaboration, "I’m excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy."

Kimmy Cakes also shared that "SZA's honesty, confidence and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in SKIMs' latest campaign."

Additionally, co-Founder & CEO of SKIMS Jens Grede hailed the Good Days singer as the "defining voice in popular culture today, a multifaceted artist who's an inspiration to women everywhere.

"We are thrilled to spotlight SZA in this campaign as we believe she embodies the values of SKIMs."