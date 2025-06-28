Olivia Rodrigo rocks out Hyde Park with epic set and superstar surprise guest!

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down at London's BST Hyde Park concert series, where she wrapped up Friday's performances with an epic headlining set.

Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down at London's BST Hyde Park concert series, where she wrapped up Friday's performances with an epic headlining set. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 22-year-old followed Girl in Red and The Last Dinner Party at the show in Hyde Park – the first of several star-studded days of performances to hit the venue this summer.

Olivia treated fans to some of her biggest hits from both SOUR and GUTS before welcoming another big name – and local icon – to the stage: Ed Sheeran!

She hailed the 35-year-old as "one of my favorite Brits and one of the best songwriters of all time" before the two sang his 2011 hit The A Team as a duet.

On Instagram, Ed shared how much the moment meant to him in a touching post.

"Been a fan of Olivia's since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021," he wrote. "Both albums are no skips for me, I'm a proper fan."

He revealed that the two have been in touch since they first met in 2022, and he had planned on attending her show on Friday anyway before she reached out about performing together.