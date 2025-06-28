Olivia Rodrigo rocks out Hyde Park with epic set and superstar surprise guest!
London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down at London's BST Hyde Park concert series, where she wrapped up Friday's performances with an epic headlining set.
The 22-year-old followed Girl in Red and The Last Dinner Party at the show in Hyde Park – the first of several star-studded days of performances to hit the venue this summer.
Olivia treated fans to some of her biggest hits from both SOUR and GUTS before welcoming another big name – and local icon – to the stage: Ed Sheeran!
She hailed the 35-year-old as "one of my favorite Brits and one of the best songwriters of all time" before the two sang his 2011 hit The A Team as a duet.
On Instagram, Ed shared how much the moment meant to him in a touching post.
"Been a fan of Olivia's since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021," he wrote. "Both albums are no skips for me, I'm a proper fan."
He revealed that the two have been in touch since they first met in 2022, and he had planned on attending her show on Friday anyway before she reached out about performing together.
Olivia Rodrigo gushes over performing with Ed Sheeran
"That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege," he said of his debut single.
Olivia returned the sentiment, writing in a reply, "you are the best ever ed!!! appreciate you so much. last night was a blast."
The Grammy winner's night at Hyde Park comes ahead of her headlining set at the historic Glastonbury music festival on Sunday, which she described as one of her "biggest dreams" as an artist.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire