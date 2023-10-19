Kim Kardashian gets spoiled by Snoop Dogg with early birthday gifts

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has kicked off her birthday season with some sweet gifts from rapper Snoop Dogg!

Kim Kardashian received thoughtful and yummy gifts from Snoop Dogg (l.) ahead of her birthday on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/snoopdogg & kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul began her b-day celebrations early with a look at some epic presents from the 51-year-old hip-hop star.

Snoop gifted his fellow Libra a beautiful bouquet of white flowers and a mini freezer filled with his ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay, which she shared via her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"OK, you guys, I just got the prettiest flowers to start my birthday week off from Snoop and Dr. Bombay," The Kardashians star said in the clip.

"This ice cream freezer with 'birthday party' flavor, I cannot wait to try this. Thank you so much," she added.

Kim continued documenting the generous gifts, noting about the roses, "How beautiful are these? What a way to kick off my birthday week, thank you."

She also shared her reaction to the birthday party ice cream, noting that she "thought it was gonna have a banana flavor but instead tasted "like vanilla with pretzels in it and sprinkles."