Kim and Khloé Kardashian share emotional birthday tributes to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations continue with touching Instagram tributes from big sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner got touching tributes from her sister Kim and Khloé Kardashian for her 26th birthday!

Kylie Jenner (l.) was showered with love and affection from Kim Kardashian (c.) and Khloé Kardashian.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & khloékardashian

The birthday girl got major love from the SKIMs mogul and the Good American CEO in their respective Instagram posts.

For Kim's post, the mom of four dropped two throwback snapshots of herself and the Kylie Cosmetics founder posing for selfies together.

Referring to Kylie as her "baby," Kim wrote, "I see these pics and my heart melts!"

"You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today!"

Meanwhile, KoKo, the reigning queen of birthday tributes, shared a carousel of pics and clips of Kylie over the years, including the time the sisters, along with Kendall Jenner, tried to fool the paparazzi with wigs and prosthetics for an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen," Khloé lovingly wrote. "You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & khloékardashian

