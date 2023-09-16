Libra season 2023: Dates, traits, and compatibility

Are you ready for some balancing energy? Libra season 2023 is about to begin. Here's everything you need to know about this zodaic sign.

Welcome to Libra season! Here's everything you need to know about this zodiac sign, from the dates to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about the zodiac sign Libra. The sun moves into Libra, and this season is about to blow balance in. Libra is a cardinal air sign, and its season starts on the autumnal equinox, September 23, and runs until October 22. Now is the time for embracing your love of all things fall and putting pumpkin spice on everything. This Libra season breakdown and our horoscopes can help you create more balance, find peace, and deepen your partnerships and friendships. Check in on your own sense of harmony, and let the stars guide your way.

Libra facts

Libra is the lucky number seven cardinal zodiac sign. This air sign is ruled by the planet of love and connections, Venus. Its associated colors are pastel pink and blue, and it is represented by a scale.

Libra traits

Libras are ruled by the planet of love, Venus. At their best, they are extroverted, talkative, happy beings who love to play peace and matchmaker. They are into drawing connections and hearing everyone's story. Fairness is this sign's thing, making them great at fighting for justice. But as peacemakers and people pleasers, they can get so caught up in other people's happiness that they neglect their own needs or are afraid to express them. A real challenge for this harmony-loving sign is learning that discord is okay and sometimes necessary.

Libra compatibility

Libras aren't known for making the first move or being great with decision-making, but they love luxurious things. If you want to wow a Libra, take them to the finest restaurant or spa in town. This sometimes indecisive sign makes a great companion for Leos or Sagittariuses, and these couples will go on great adventures. Libras also jive with their fellow air signs of Gemini and Aquarius, with the connection a more intellectual one. These love-obsessed signs can find always something they like about everyone, and if they aren't great matches romantically, they can always make great friends.

Libra celebrities

Many amazing artists were born under the sign of Libra, including Bongos rapper Cardi B. © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B Stars born under the Libra sun are many and diverse. They exhibit air-sign skills from strong communication to gravity-defying moves. Famous Libras include rappers like Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, and Snoop Dogg; reality stars like Kim Kardashian; politicians like Kamala Harris; and gymnasts like Olivia Dunn. Don't expect celebs with this zodiac sign to remain constant. Like Doja Cat, this sign loves a dramatic change.

What do you need to know about the 2023 Libra season?

Now is a great time to focus on beautifying! Make your abode cozy, and throw a few fall-themed parties. Cook a pumpkin or apple pie. This season is also about connections and friendships, sitting down over a nice cup of tea, and finding solutions. Just remember: you shouldn't neglect your own wishes and needs.