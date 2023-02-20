Kim Kardashian gives throwback vibes as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana

Los Angeles, California - All hail the queen of fashion as Kim Kardashian has been dubbed Dolce & Gabbana's newest muse!

Bow Down! Kim Kardashian stuns in the new Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 campaign! © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Alexa: play Beyoncé's Bow Down / I Been On.

Kimmy Cakes is retaining her title as an iconic fashionista after the 42-year-old SKIMs owner was featured as the star of D&C's new Spring/Summer 2023 ad.

Kim first announced the news in an Instagram post, showing fans a glimpse of the campaign that was shot by photographer duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggot.

In the black-and-white ad, The Kardashians star donned several reinterpreted D&G pieces from the '90s and 2000s, including a ferocious leopard print jumpsuit, ankle boots, a sparkling-rhinestone bra, and a matching crystal choker with a cross hanging from it.

Other snaps feature the budding lawyer wearing a white corset mini dress with nude heels and also a stunning sleek foil maxi dress while still sporting her platinum locks.

Per the brand's official press release, the clothes and accessories Kim wore in the ad were "a singular reinterpretation of the Dolce & Gabbana 1990s and 2000s archives to which belong the same legendary garments that have so often inspired Kim throughout her life and career."