Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shocks fans with major fashion switch-up

Bianca Censori (r.) joined Kanye West for another movie date where she was seen in a more conservative look. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Does the change in weather mean a change in Bianca's fashion choices?

The Wests were spotted out and about in Los Angeles for another movie date, but the 30-year-old Yeezy designer shocked social media with her look, which was surprisingly toned down.

Per footage from TMZ, Bianca wore an oversized black trench coat, a brown newsboy cap, and thigh-high silver boots.

She added dark sunglasses to the look while the Donda rapper sported a black leather jacket, black pants, and brown boots for the outing.

Following the sighting, fans have been sharing their thoughts over the conservative switch-up from the Australian, who's normally seen wearing barely anything at all.

One X user joked, "So, she is fully dressed during a heat wave?!" while another questioned, "Thank God she's fully dressed."