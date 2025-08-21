Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shocks fans with major fashion switch-up

We must be living in a twisted, dark fantasy, as Bianca Censori, who normally rocks risqué looks, opted for a conservative look during a date with Kanye West!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wifey, Bianca Censori, pulled a complete 180 with her latest 'fit!

Bianca Censori (r.) joined Kanye West for another movie date where she was seen in a more conservative look.
Does the change in weather mean a change in Bianca's fashion choices?

The Wests were spotted out and about in Los Angeles for another movie date, but the 30-year-old Yeezy designer shocked social media with her look, which was surprisingly toned down.

Per footage from TMZ, Bianca wore an oversized black trench coat, a brown newsboy cap, and thigh-high silver boots.

She added dark sunglasses to the look while the Donda rapper sported a black leather jacket, black pants, and brown boots for the outing.

Following the sighting, fans have been sharing their thoughts over the conservative switch-up from the Australian, who's normally seen wearing barely anything at all.

One X user joked, "So, she is fully dressed during a heat wave?!" while another questioned, "Thank God she's fully dressed."

Mrs. West was also relatively covered up earlier this week when her spouses hit up a Denny's after watching the latest horror flick, Weapons. Time will tell if her switcheroo lasts!

Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo

