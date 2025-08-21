Kim Kardashian freaks fans out with bizarre beauty treatments in Korea
Korea - Kim Kardashian recently took advantage of Korea's wild beauty treatments, and she documented it all for Instagram!
The SKIMS founder's latest dump featured the reality star bare-faced while getting some over-the-top procedures.
A few images showed Kim with a milky-white face mask and tape over her eyebrows – possibly to protect them during laser surgery.
In another pic, a professional is seen injecting dark liquid into The Kardashians star's arm, which freaked some fans out, as many assumed it was blood injections.
Kim also shared a group shot with Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, and Vanessa Lee – the owner of cosmetic treatments and injectables company The Things We Do – showing off their fresh skin.
The fashion mogul has hardly been shy about dishing on her Botox or the many far-out methods she's used to obtain flawless skin!
Her Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap caused some recent controversy after its drop, but Kim is standing by the newest SKIMS item, as she and her besties used it during their NSFW flight on a private jet!
