Kim Kardashian freaks fans out with bizarre beauty treatments in Korea

Korea - Kim Kardashian recently took advantage of Korea's wild beauty treatments, and she documented it all for Instagram!

Kim Kardashian freaked fans out by seemingly getting blood injections while in Korea. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The SKIMS founder's latest dump featured the reality star bare-faced while getting some over-the-top procedures.

A few images showed Kim with a milky-white face mask and tape over her eyebrows – possibly to protect them during laser surgery.



In another pic, a professional is seen injecting dark liquid into The Kardashians star's arm, which freaked some fans out, as many assumed it was blood injections.

Kim also shared a group shot with Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, and Vanessa Lee – the owner of cosmetic treatments and injectables company The Things We Do – showing off their fresh skin.

The fashion mogul has hardly been shy about dishing on her Botox or the many far-out methods she's used to obtain flawless skin!