Kim Kardashian hit with messy lawsuit from famed artist's estate

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit from the estate of a renowned, late artist.

On Wednesday, TMZ revealed that the 43-year-old mogul is being sued by the foundation of late artist Donald Judd over claims that she promoted furniture she claimed had been made by him.

Per docs, the estate purports that Kim's 2022 video, where she gave a tour of her SKKN office, highlighted a table and chair set that she bragged were Judd originals.

The clip has since been marked as private on her YouTube page.

The suit alleges that the furniture that The Kardashians star actually got are knockoffs from Clements Design, Kim's go-to design company.

Additionally, the foundation wants the SKIMs founder to retract her claims as Kim's lies have "tarnished" Donald's legacy.