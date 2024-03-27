Kim Kardashian hit with messy lawsuit from famed artist's estate

Kim Kardashian has been accused of mislabeling furniture that she alleged was from late artist Donald Judd and is now facing a messy lawsuit over it.

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit from the estate of a renowned, late artist.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of "tarnishing" the legacy of a late artist in a new lawsuit.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, TMZ revealed that the 43-year-old mogul is being sued by the foundation of late artist Donald Judd over claims that she promoted furniture she claimed had been made by him.

Per docs, the estate purports that Kim's 2022 video, where she gave a tour of her SKKN office, highlighted a table and chair set that she bragged were Judd originals.

The clip has since been marked as private on her YouTube page.

The suit alleges that the furniture that The Kardashians star actually got are knockoffs from Clements Design, Kim's go-to design company.

Additionally, the foundation wants the SKIMs founder to retract her claims as Kim's lies have "tarnished" Donald's legacy.

Kim Kardashian's design team fires back at lawsuit

Yet, Clement Designs reportedly responded to the suit, saying that the issue was brought to their attention "a year ago."

"We communicated with the Judd Foundation's counsel and explained to them in no uncertain terms that there were obvious key differences between the tables and chairs in Kim's office and the Judd Foundation's tables and chairs," the company said.

They continued on to claim that the Judd Foundation had "acknowledged" the discrepancies but was "unwilling to settle on reasonable terms."

