Kim Kardashian honors late aunt Karen Houghton after tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared an emotional tribute to her late aunt, Karen Houghton, after her tragic passing.

Kim Kardashian (l.) honored her late aunt, Karen Houghton, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Thursday. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to honor Karen, whose death at age 65 was confirmed by her sister, Kris Jenner, on Tuesday.

"I love you so much auntie Karen," Kim captioned the slideshow.

The post featured a number of photos of Kim alongside Karen and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kim's late father, Robert.

Kourtney left a comment on the post, writing "Auntie Karen" along with a heart emoji.

Kris announced Karen's "unexpected" passing in her own Instagram post, sharing further throwback photos of the family with her younger sister.

"She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," she wrote, adding, "Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised."

The 68-year-old "momager" stepped out on Thursday evening for the launch of Kylie Jenner's Sprinter vodka soda line, with Khloé tagging along as well.