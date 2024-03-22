Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian step out in style for Sprinter vodka launch

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was supported by her sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris at the star-studded launch of her new vodka soda line, Sprinter.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) joined little sister Kylie Jenner to celebrate the launch of Sprinter in Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Kylie has officially brought her mogul status to the cocktail game with the debut of Sprinter.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star stepped out for a party celebrating the line's launch in Los Angeles, where she was joined by older sister Khloé and mom Kris.

Both Kylie and the 39-year-old Good American founder opted for LBDs, while the 68-year-old matriarch contrasted her daughters in a white suit over a black dress shirt.

The trio was joined by Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and family friend Michael Kives.

Khloé shared plenty of footage from inside the bash, including a big round of cheers set to Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em.

Kylie, meanwhile, gave fans a look at launch day with a TikTok video showing her many stops to promote Sprinter's big debut.

The fruity vodka cocktail was first unveiled earlier this month, and its launch has been somewhat divisive among fans.