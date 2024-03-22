Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian step out in style for Sprinter vodka launch
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was supported by her sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris at the star-studded launch of her new vodka soda line, Sprinter.
Kylie has officially brought her mogul status to the cocktail game with the debut of Sprinter.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star stepped out for a party celebrating the line's launch in Los Angeles, where she was joined by older sister Khloé and mom Kris.
Both Kylie and the 39-year-old Good American founder opted for LBDs, while the 68-year-old matriarch contrasted her daughters in a white suit over a black dress shirt.
The trio was joined by Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and family friend Michael Kives.
Khloé shared plenty of footage from inside the bash, including a big round of cheers set to Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em.
Kylie, meanwhile, gave fans a look at launch day with a TikTok video showing her many stops to promote Sprinter's big debut.
The fruity vodka cocktail was first unveiled earlier this month, and its launch has been somewhat divisive among fans.
Why is Kylie Jenner launching so many new businesses?
Kylie isn't the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to join the liquor business, as her older sister, Kendall Jenner, is the founder of 818 Tequila, a brand that earned the supermodel a spot on Forbes' "30 Under 30" last year.
However, Sprinter being one of many business ventures from Kylie – which have also included her makeup empire at Kylie Cosmetics, her Khy clothing line, and the recently-debuted Cosmic fragrance – have led some to argue that the moves have become too impersonal and disconnected from her overall brand.
The flood of very recent launches has even led some to theorize that Kylie may be attempting to cover up financial woes, though her net worth still sits around $680 million according to Forbes.
With plenty of competition in the market, only time will tell if Sprinter can beat the odds to become the drink of the summer.
