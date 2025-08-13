Kendall Jenner reveals surprising celeb friendship in cheeky photo dump

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson (r.) hard-launched their friendship on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 29-year-old supermodel's Monday Instagram dump was all about "happiness," as she shared a look at a few intimate moments from her summer.

Amid the carousel of snaps were more images from her sister Kylie's 28th birthday dinner, including a group shot of all of their closet friends on a balcony.

The reality star also dropped a steamy sun-bathing pic, where she flaunted her bottom in a navy, two-piece bikini set and a sexy gym mirror selfie.

But the most surprising pic of all was a snapshot of Kenny with fellow A-lister, Dakota Johnson!

The unexpected pair posed in front of a scenic backdrop while rocking trendy maxi-dresses, with the 818 Tequila founder rocking an off-the-shoulder, black-and-white ensemble.

As for the Fifty Shades of Grey star, she looked angelic in an all-white dress that featured lace trimmings and a plunging neckline.