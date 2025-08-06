Is Kim Kardashian working to find Amy Bradley amid buzzing true crime doc?

Los Angeles, California - Will Kim Kardashian lend her legal and celebrity status to help find Amy Bradley? Amy's family is hoping so.

Kim Kardashian has been asked by the family of Amy Bradley for her assistance in the search for the missing woman. © IMAGO / Newscom

The Netflix true crime documentary, Amy Bradley Is Missing, has reignited interest in the 1998 disappearance of the 23-year-old woman who vanished on a cruise.

Recently, the prison reform advocate has tuned into the chilling series and now Amy's brother Brad has requested Kim's help in the shocking case.

Per TMZ, Brad sent a message to Kim on TikTok, asking for any additional help or resources to find Amy.

He also mentioned getting the case to President Donald Trump and having Rihanna involved since the disappearance took place in Barbados.

Brad added, "The FBI agents in charge of Amy's case dropped the ball and have been sitting on their hands for years and years. Amy deserves justice."