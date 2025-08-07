Kim Kardashian eyes Dubai for next SKIMS store amid face wrap controversy

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian could be opening her first SKIMS store in Dubai as her new face wrap faces controversy!

Kim Kardashian is apparently eyeing Dubai as the next location for a SKIMS store. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Per The Times of India, the 44-year-old fashion mogul is continuing the expansion of her shape-wear line by opening the first "brick-and-mortar" store in the Middle East.

Kim has apparently chosen Dubai's Mall of the Emirates for a potential location per the site.

Co-founder Jens Grede shared that the goal for SKIMS is to "build the Apple stores of apparel" by targeting high-traffic, premium locations like New York City's Fifth Avenue and London's Regent Street.

The Kardashians star currently has SKIMS shops located in NYC, LA, and Miami, while fans are still able to purchase items from the loungewear brand online.

Meanwhile, Kim's new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap has become the latest beauty craze since its drop – yet experts warn that it could actually be harmful!

Despite the new item selling out, a Beverly Hills cosmetic doctor told the US Sun that the brand's promise of "reshaping" one's jawline and face overnight was suspect at best.