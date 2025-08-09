Kim Kardashian stirs controversy by flaunting stem cell treatment on Instagram

Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers reminded the mogul that they aren't in the same tax bracket as she is after she raved about a pricey steam cell treatment.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian recently dished on her "exciting" stem cell journey, which sparked major backlash from fans!

Kim Kardashian (l.) dished on her recent stem cell treatment in a new post, but her followers weren't feeling it.
Kim Kardashian (l.) dished on her recent stem cell treatment in a new post, but her followers weren't feeling it.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 44-year-old mogul opened up about the "debilitating pain" she endured after tearing her shoulder two years ago.

Kim wrote, "I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna."

She revealed that the doctor treated her injury with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were "immediate."

Justin Bieber's infant son Jack Blues stars in YUKON music video
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber's infant son Jack Blues stars in YUKON music video
Jennifer Lopez dazzles on Instanbul stop of Up All Night tour amid new love buzz!
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez dazzles on Instanbul stop of Up All Night tour amid new love buzz!

"I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since," she added.

Yet, The Kardashians star noted that the Muse cells are only available in Mexico, which prompted her followers to remind her that they aren't exactly in the same tax bracket that she's in.

One user wrote under the post, "Wish we all had that luxury," while another quipped, "kim? you realize we're poor right?"

The American Horror Story star has been slammed for her tone-deaf comments before – lest we forget the iconic lost diamond earring crisis from Keeping Up With the Kardashians – but hey, that's the life of a billionaire!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: