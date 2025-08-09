Kim Kardashian stirs controversy by flaunting stem cell treatment on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian recently dished on her "exciting" stem cell journey, which sparked major backlash from fans!

Kim Kardashian (l.) dished on her recent stem cell treatment in a new post, but her followers weren't feeling it. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 44-year-old mogul opened up about the "debilitating pain" she endured after tearing her shoulder two years ago.

Kim wrote, "I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna."

She revealed that the doctor treated her injury with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were "immediate."

"I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since," she added.

Yet, The Kardashians star noted that the Muse cells are only available in Mexico, which prompted her followers to remind her that they aren't exactly in the same tax bracket that she's in.

One user wrote under the post, "Wish we all had that luxury," while another quipped, "kim? you realize we're poor right?"