Kim Kardashian kicks off Paris Hilton's birthday tributes: "You deserve all the happiness!"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian took a moment to honor her longtime gal pal Paris Hilton for her 42nd birthday!

Road dogs for life! Kim Kardashian showered Paris Hilton (r) with love for her 42nd birthday!

Everyone's favorite heiress is celebrating her 42nd trip around the sun, and the birthday tributes were led by none other than the SKIMs owner.

On Friday, Kim shared a few sweet snaps to her Instagram story to honor The Simple Life star on her special day.

"'Happy Birthday @ParisHilton. You deserve all the happiness, all the love and all the laughs this year," The Kardashians star wrote across the three pics she shared.

Momager Kris Jenner also gave the socialite some birthday love by posting rare pics of the two on her IG story.

"'Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!! Love you so much!!!" the 67-year-old reality star penned in her tribute to Paris.

It's good to see Kim and Paris have kept their friendship strong throughout the years

Though the famous ladies were briefly estranged, the two have remained very close. The Paris in Love star also appeared in a SKIMs campaign, and Kim attended Paris' wedding to Carter Reum in 2021.

It's also been reported by Page Six that Kimmy Cakes gave Paris some surrogacy advice before the DJ secretly welcomed her first child with Reum.