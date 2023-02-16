Paris Hilton reveals details on her baby's top secret birth

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton spilled the tea on how and why she kept her baby news completely under wraps until after her son's arrival.

Paris Hilton shared why she kept her surrogacy journey on the hush-hush until her son was born! © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Following her shocking baby bombshell in January, the 41-year-old socialite got real about why she chose to keep her surrogacy news hush-hush.

Paris welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum last month, and revealed that no one knew about the pair's new addition, including their loved ones!

In a new interview for Harper's Bazaar March Legacy Issue, the Simple Life star dished that she and her hubby waited until the last minute to tell their family about their baby news.

"My entire life has been so public I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves," she told the outlet.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

The new mom also revealed that she went as far as wearing a brunette wig as a disguise when she arrived at the hospital for her son's birth, and that she and Reum used different monikers when signing in.

She also said that for two days after bringing their new baby home, the couple was completely alone – lying to their own staff that their house was being painted so they could spend time with their newborn.