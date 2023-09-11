Kim Kardashian looks back at hilarious mayhem with James Corden

Kim Kardashian dropped her favorite highlights from her appearances on The Late Late Show with Corden, plus a rare selfie of the two!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - It's never too late for the Late Late! Kim Kardashian has reminisced over the funny skits she did with comedian James Corden.

Kim Kardashian dropped a rare selfie featuring James Corden from the times the two teamed up for a few hilarious skits
The 42-year-old reality star shared her favorite clips from her time on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a brand-new post.

The Instagram photo dump shared on Sunday first showed a rare selfie of Kim and Corden, with The Kardashians star rocking a black top hat and matching shades.

The post then featured fan-favorite clips from Kim's skits on the show, where the two spoofed House of the Dragon.

The first few clips show Corden playing a Targashian king, sporting the king's costume and an icy-white colored wig before the beauty mogul enters the "throne room" rocking a similar fit.

In the last videos in the post, the comedian asks to be Kim's actual assistant for a day and hilariously attempts to find gummies for her.

She captioned the post, "Looking back at all of the funny skits, @j_corden and I have done and wanted to post them."

Fans can see more of Kimmy Cakes' acting chops when American Horror Story: Delicate Part One debuts September 20!

