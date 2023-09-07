Kim Kardashian channels her inner momager in chilling AHS: Delicate trailer

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian guides a hysterical Emma Roberts in the chilling official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part One .

Kim Kardashian's role as Siobhan Walsh made her tantalizing debut in the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The official first look at the 12th season of the horror anthology TV series has finally unveiled the 42-year-old beauty mogul's role!

In the trailer that dropped Wednesday, Kim gave major Kris Jenner vibes as her AHS character, Siobhan Walsh.

Walsh is apparently the agent for Roberts' character Anna, who dreams of both being a star and having a baby.

"You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good," The Kardashians star assures Anna in the clip.

Meanwhile, Roberts' character's longing for motherhood and fame seems to come at a cost as Anna's reality turns into a spider-filled nightmare.

"You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares," Walsh warns her client before questioning, "Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?"

Is Kim K's intriguing character part of the sinister plot?