Kim Kardashian's acting on AHS "impressed" one of the show's stars!

Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story debut is near, and one of the show's recurring stars offered his take on her acting and why he was "impressed" by her!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got her first feedback on her upcoming American Horror Story role from one of the show's recurring stars!

Will Kim Kardashian slay her upcoming American Horror Story role?
Will Kim Kardashian slay her upcoming American Horror Story role?  © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the world waits for the 42-year-old's on-screen debut, one AHS vet has commented on Kimmy's acting chops – and their opinion is a little surprising!

Over the weekend, Star Trek alum Zachary Quinto, who has been confirmed also to appear in the upcoming season, dished that he was "really impressed" by Kim's acting.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," the 46-year-old star told People.

"She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He continued that Kim seemed "really in her element" and that he was "impressed by her spirit and openness."

Kim Kardashian's AHS debut looms, but will she slay?

"I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job," Quinto added.

The AHS alum's positive feedback on the SKIMs owner couldn't come at a better time as fans of the horror anthology are anticipating the series' return and the Kardashians star's role.

In April, it was confirmed that Kim would be joining the AHS cast for the show's 12th season.

Yet the news over the beauty magnate's AHS role wasn't exactly well-received by fans and fellow actors.

