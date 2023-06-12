Kim Kardashian's acting on AHS "impressed" one of the show's stars!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got her first feedback on her upcoming American Horror Story role from one of the show's recurring stars !

Will Kim Kardashian slay her upcoming American Horror Story role? © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the world waits for the 42-year-old's on-screen debut, one AHS vet has commented on Kimmy's acting chops – and their opinion is a little surprising!

Over the weekend, Star Trek alum Zachary Quinto, who has been confirmed also to appear in the upcoming season, dished that he was "really impressed" by Kim's acting.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," the 46-year-old star told People.

"She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He continued that Kim seemed "really in her element" and that he was "impressed by her spirit and openness."