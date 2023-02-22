Kim Kardashian makes emotional plea on Instagram: "I kinda need you right now"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner paid tribute to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would've been his birthday.

Kim Kardashian remembered her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. (l) on what would've been his 79th birthday. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star sweetly honored her dad Robert Sr. on Instagram to mark his 79th birthday.

The mom of four shared a throwback video to her IG story reposted from a fan's page that highlighted the famous clan's childhood and teenage years.

Following this, Kim posted more rare snaps of herself and her siblings Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Jr. spending time with the late lawyer – who infamously represented OJ Simpson. She has credited her father with inspiring her to also study law and push for criminal justice reform.

In a lengthy caption, the SKIMs owner noted that it's been "20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

Kim added, "I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I’ll never ever let that go."

She then added a vulnerable plea.

"I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon," she wrote, before ending the touching tribute with "I love you."