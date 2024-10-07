Kim Kardashian models dress as she talks SKIMs success: "I'm the face of this brand"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got down to business for her upcoming cover feature with the Financial Times magazine, HTSI!

Kim Kardashian will grace the cover of Fashion Times magazine, HTSI, to dish on her billion-dollar SKIMs brand. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old fashion mogul flashed her undies while gracing the cover of HTSI ahead of its weekend release.

The official HTSI Instagram page shared a teaser of their interview with Kim as she modeled a sheer turquoise dress over a matching bra and panty set.

The Kardashians star posed against a table of newspapers and rocked a chic bob, plus white pumps for the trendy shoot.

HTSI captioned the post, "'Five years after founding @skims, @kimkardashian is sitting on a retail empire with a $4bn market valuation."

A snippet of Kim's interview is also featured in the post, with the reality star adding of her successful shapewear line, "I handle all the visuals, all the ideas, fabrics, fits. I'm the face of this brand."

Fans can hear more about her billion-dollar brand, which she founded in 2019, when the full interview drops on Saturday.