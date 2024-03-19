Kim Kardashian teams up with college basketball stars for SKIMs men's line

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian teamed up with the top college basketball athletes for her newest SKIMs menswear campaign.

Kim Kardashian is continuing her partnership with athletes with her newest SKIMs campaign. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star unveiled the six college hoopers that are now the newest models for her men's line ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Kim's promo clip, which she released via Instagram, featured Caleb Love of Arizona, Donovan Clingan of UConn, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Robert Dillingham of Kentucky, Jared McCain of Duke, and Paxson Wojcik of North Carolina.

The six athletes were filmed showing off some of their skills while sporting Kim's new Men's Terry loungewear.

She followed up with another post that showed the six stars posing for a mock-up magazine cover and more single shots of each athlete modeling the underwear.

The Kardashians star wrote in the caption, "@SKIMS March All-Stars: an unbeatable roster of college basketball players own the court in Mens Terry, dropping Thursday, March 21."