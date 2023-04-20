Kim Kardashian powers up with pink Power Ranger fun that leaves fans mind blown

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Power Ranger in stunning new Instagram snaps, and made a mind-blowing connection many fans didn't realize was there all along.

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to the Power Rangers with her latest sexy ensemble! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

It's Mighty Morphin time!

When it comes to cosplay, no one does it better than Kimmy Cakes.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old beauty mogul embraced her inner ranger when she stunned in a SKIMS metallic catsuit on Instagram.

The sexy hot pink ensemble was paired with heeled boots that reached up past her thighs, adding a sultry flare to the sharp-edged look that definitely channeled the superheros.

In Kim's right hand, a small, silver purse can be seen, while the mom of four styled her signature brunette locks in loose waves with a middle part.

The Kardashians star kept her makeup in natural tones and was sans any jewelry for the impromptu photoshoot, but she did bring out a pair of stylish black shades to complete the look.

"Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly," she teased in the caption, paying tribute to the 1993 television series.