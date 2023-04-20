Kim Kardashian powers up with pink Power Ranger fun that leaves fans mind blown
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Power Ranger in stunning new Instagram snaps, and made a mind-blowing connection many fans didn't realize was there all along.
It's Mighty Morphin time!
When it comes to cosplay, no one does it better than Kimmy Cakes.
On Wednesday, the 42-year-old beauty mogul embraced her inner ranger when she stunned in a SKIMS metallic catsuit on Instagram.
The sexy hot pink ensemble was paired with heeled boots that reached up past her thighs, adding a sultry flare to the sharp-edged look that definitely channeled the superheros.
In Kim's right hand, a small, silver purse can be seen, while the mom of four styled her signature brunette locks in loose waves with a middle part.
The Kardashians star kept her makeup in natural tones and was sans any jewelry for the impromptu photoshoot, but she did bring out a pair of stylish black shades to complete the look.
"Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly," she teased in the caption, paying tribute to the 1993 television series.
Kim Kardashian takes cosplay to the next level!
This isn't the first classic franchise the mom of four recently honored on the 'gram.
Earlier this week, Kim paid homage to the Kill Bill film series with a bright yellow leather jacket and black leggings, a combo that was similar to Uma Thurman's iconic outfit.
All the while munching on sushi in true Kardashian style.
When it comes to cosplay, it seems Kim K may've unlocked the cheat code to keeping it fun yet super stylish!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian