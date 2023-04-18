Kim Kardashian channels Kill Bill while chowing down on sushi

Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Uma Thurman while munching on sushi.

Kim Kardashian is looking for her enemies while eating sushi in a Kill Bill-inspired outfit. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Is Kimmy Cakes auditioning for Kill Bill?

Not exactly.

The Kardashians star was solely paying homage to the classic martial arts film in true Kardashian style.

Fresh off of her Tokyo excursion, Kim gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of an impromptu photoshoot while she enjoyed some sushi.

In the snaps, the SKIMs owner is seen sporting a bright yellow leather jacket with black leggings, boots, and sunglasses.

Kim's signature ebony tresses were playfully styled in a chic updo with two big strands of hair splayed on the the sides.

Further playing with the Kill Bill theme, the 42-year-old tagged the Kill Bill Resto Bar – an establishment in Poland – as the location of the iconic shoot and captioned the dump, "You and I have unfinished business."

Somebody alert Bill!

This isn't the first time Kim showed her love for the Quentin Tarantino franchise.