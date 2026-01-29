Kim Kardashian spills the tea on viral Britney Spears sleepover

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dished on her "crazy" sleepover with Britney Spears on her sister Khloé 's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland!

Kim Kardashian (l.) revealed how Britney Spears (c.) "ended up in bed" with her and Khloé (r.) during their viral sleepover with the pop star. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Part 2 of the sisters' chat, which dropped on Wednesday, highlighted some of the SKIMS founder's "iconic stories" – including how the Womanizer hitmaker "ended up in bed" with them.

Kim gushed about Britney, saying, "She is just a doll. She's like the sweetest, sweetest girl."

The Kardashians star revealed that the singer's manager, Cade Hudson, set the slumber party up.

"Her manager, Cade, has connected us, and she wanted to come over, and we hung," Kim explained, adding that Britney wanted some low-key "girl time."

KoKo stressed how "crazy" and "out of control" their girls' night got once it made headlines.

The Good American owner noted, "It was everywhere that we were having this crazy sleepover. I'm like, it's just girls being girls."

The November sleepover went viral after the trio dropped images and clips from their clearly memorable night.