Kim Kardashian sparks debate with surprising hot take on homework

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has gone viral for sharing her hot take on her kids' education.

Kim Kardashian has gone viral after admitting she doesn't "believe" in giving kids homework, arguing that the work should be done during the schoool day. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 45-year-old appeared on Twitch star Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 livestream on Monday, where she admitted she doesn't agree with the idea of giving kids homework.

"I don't believe in homework," Kim said. "Seriously."

"Kids are in school for 8 hours a day," she continued. "When they come home, they need to also [do] sports, have a life, spend time with their family."

She went on to explain that students should still be doing the work, but instead of doing it on their own at home, it should be completed within the school day.

"If you go into school or you stay online and you're doing your school eight hours a day, the last thing you wanna do is then get off of your school program and then do a book report," the reality star said.

"You should be doing that with your professor and with your teacher, and eight hours a day is enough of schoolwork, in my opinion."

Kim, who shares four kids with her ex Kanye West, admitted that it's a "challenge" to keep her little ones invested in their education, adding that she tries to "get creative" to pique their interests.

The SKIMS mogul's comments have since made waves on social media, with fans emerging a bit divided on the traditional homework system.