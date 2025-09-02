Kim Kardashian sparks debate with surprising hot take on homework
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has gone viral for sharing her hot take on her kids' education.
The 45-year-old appeared on Twitch star Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 livestream on Monday, where she admitted she doesn't agree with the idea of giving kids homework.
"I don't believe in homework," Kim said. "Seriously."
"Kids are in school for 8 hours a day," she continued. "When they come home, they need to also [do] sports, have a life, spend time with their family."
She went on to explain that students should still be doing the work, but instead of doing it on their own at home, it should be completed within the school day.
"If you go into school or you stay online and you're doing your school eight hours a day, the last thing you wanna do is then get off of your school program and then do a book report," the reality star said.
"You should be doing that with your professor and with your teacher, and eight hours a day is enough of schoolwork, in my opinion."
Kim, who shares four kids with her ex Kanye West, admitted that it's a "challenge" to keep her little ones invested in their education, adding that she tries to "get creative" to pique their interests.
The SKIMS mogul's comments have since made waves on social media, with fans emerging a bit divided on the traditional homework system.
Social media responds to Kim's controversial school opinion
"As a teacher who has to deal with 12-year-olds, that can't read and write, they need homework!" one Instagram user said.
"And the parents need to be right there, making sure it gets done which gives them the individualized one on one help that they can't receive during school."
"How do you know if they retained the knowledge without homework?" another asked.
Some users did back Kim's take, though, agreeing with the idea that kids should be able to make the most of their time outside of the classroom.
"I don't believe in homework for kids either," one user commented. "I don't want children to think it's okay to bring work home when they get older. The few hours after school they have is FREE time."
"I actually agree with this, but a lot of schools lack the resources to get through the content on a day to day basis," another aruged on X.
This isn't the first time a Kardashian has caused a stir with a controversial take on academics, as Kim's older sister Kourtney said back in May that she thinks it's "so dated" to send kids to school.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS