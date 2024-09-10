Kim Kardashian's booty catches Orlando Bloom's eye – next to fiancée Katy Perry!

New York, New York - Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian recently attended a charity event in New York City, but did fans catch a snap of Orlando Bloom taking a peek at her behind?

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Orlando Bloom were spotted attending the same event in New York City, and some fans think they caught the actor looking at Kim K's booty! © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & ZUMA Press Wire

Kimmy Cakes, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and his pop superstar boo Katy Perry were all captured at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner.

Per TMZ, the trio were standing close together when Orlando's eyes drifted south for a split second.

"oh that's…," one fan commented on X after noticing the glance.

Kim wore a form-fitting white latex gown that accentuated all her curves – which the 47-year-old actor couldn't help but take a glance at.

On the other hand, Orlando and the Woman's World artist also made headlines for their own PDA at the event.

In multiple snaps, he could be seen with his hand resting slightly above Katy's butt, and the two couldn't have looked more loved up.