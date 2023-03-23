Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae prove they're BFF goals with new shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have flaunted their friendship while posing for Poosh!

Kourtney Kardashian (l) and Addison Rae are the ultimate BFF goals. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/poosh

Kourt x Addie forever!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 22-year-old TikTok influencer proved that age ain't nothing but a number when it comes to their ongoing friendship.

The official Instagram account for Kourt's lifestyle brand Poosh shared an epic photo dump of the twosome flicking it up while making a White Lotus reference.

"Looking for the Mia to your Lucia (Where are our White Lotus fans at?)" the caption read.

"Poosh the link in our bio for tips on making friends as an adult."

Both ladies served cozy-casual looks during the bestie shoot where Kourt wore a cropped black turtleneck shirt with one flared sleeve and a long black leather skirt that showed off her figure.

The Kardashians star was seen holding a half-full glass of wine while making silly faces with Addison.

Her much younger bestie opted for a simple white tank top with a black leather jacket and straight-legged lightwash jeans. She completed the lewk with a pair of bright red heels and a matching Prada purse.

The fashionable besties have been close since 2020 and the TikTok sensation has been featured on Poosh's IG account several times.