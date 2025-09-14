Kourtney Kardashian kicks off spooky season early with witchy Salem tour

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and Travis Barker stopped by Salem for its Witch City Walking Tour along with their son Rocky Thirteen. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & witchcitywalkingtours

The 46-year-old reality star kicked off spooky season in one of America's most famous locations for its Witch City Walking Tour.

The Salem' attraction's Instagram page shared a video of Kourtney, Travis Barker, and their son, Rocky, whose face was protected by a jack-o-lantern emoji as he was filmed walking up the steps with the Blink-182 drummer.

The captioned dished, "@travisbarker and @kourtneykardash joined one of our walking tours. The couple explored the city with us, discovering hidden gems and local stories that make our tours so special."

Kravis even took some photos with fans, as one person told Boston.com, "I don’t think, honestly, anyone even noticed. Nobody was going up to them at all," adding that when she approached Travis for a pic he was "very friendly and approachable," as well as "nice."