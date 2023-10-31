Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channel Beetlejuice for Halloween!

Los Angeles, California - Till death do them part! Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker blew fans away with their Beetlejuice Halloween costumes.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker took spooky season to new heights with their Beetlejuice-themed costumes. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

It's showtime!

On Monday, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul and the 47-year-old Blink-182 member continued the spooky fun by posting their head-turning costumes.

For the pair's favorite holiday, the spouses paid homage to the classic Halloween movie Beetlejuice, which stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Kourt shared the couple's fits via Instagram, with the pregnant Lemme founder modeling the Lydia Deetz-inspired attire that included a red wedding dress, red roses, a massive black wig, and stunning red veil.

Meanwhile, her hubby embodied Keaton's titular character with white face makeup, a maroon suit and bow tie, plus a messy green wig that only added to the sinister fit.

The Barkers' spooky photoshoot featured the married couple holding hands as they cozied up together, while other shots showed the two posing on the back of a bike.

Kourtney captioned the post, "I’m the ghost with the most, babe."