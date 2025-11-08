Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and baby Rocky win Halloween with creepy costumes!

Los Angeles, California - This is Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian proved she's still the reigning queen of spooky season as she revealed her and hubby Travis Barker's costumes.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 46-year-old reality star gave fans a glimpse at their Halloween looks inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Both stars went all out, donning makeup and costumes to slip into the roles of Sally and Jack Skellington.

The Lemme founder painted her face baby blue and wore a sewn-together dress to the animated classic's female lead.

Travis, a drummer for the pop-punk band Blink-182, sat next to her in a black-and-white pinstripe suit and makeup fit for the Pumpkin King himself!

"the romance," Kourtney wrote under the photo dump.

The eldest Kardashian began dating the 49-year-old musician in 2020, and they tied the knot two years later.

In 2023, the pair welcomed their first baby together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who also appeared in the Halloween slideshow as the dog Zero – Jack's faithful companion in the spooky flick.