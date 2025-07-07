Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turn up the heat in Saint-Tropez getaway

Saint-Tropez, France - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are turning their summer romance into a European adventure – and the South of France is looking a whole lot hotter!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet were spotted enjoying their romance in the South of France. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Press Wire

The A-list couple was spotted strolling hand-in-hand along the sandy shores of Saint-Tropez's Shellona Beach, soaking up the sun and giving paparazzi a fashion moment worth capturing.

Kylie rocked a breezy striped mini-dress flaunting her fabulous long legs, while Timothée kept things laid-back in a Nigerian soccer jersey paired with a matching green head scarf, per TMZ.

But this wasn't a solo escape, as big sis Kendall Jenner was also on the scene, turning heads in a sleek black dress.

Still, the couple appeared to enjoy some one-on-one time, soaking up the sunshine and scenic views together.

The beachy outing follows Kylie and Kendall's recent appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish European wedding late last month.

Timothée was notably absent from the A-list ceremony, but with his demanding schedule, it's no surprise.