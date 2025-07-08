Alex Jones breaks down in tears over Jeffrey Epstein report: "This tears my guts out"

Austin, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones broke down in tears after learning that President Donald Trump and his administration closed the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, the Department of Justice and FBI released their final report, which debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.

That same day, Jones shared his reaction in an X post, writing that the DOJ is "running cover for the CIA and Mossad," and "will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.'"

His post included a lengthy video, in which he criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had claimed repeatedly since Trump was re-elected that the supposed files were in her possession to be reviewed.

"All those videos are saying, 'Yeah, [Bondi's] seen the videos, it's all coming out.' And then now it doesn't exist? I mean, what?" Jones said.

But Jones still couldn't bring himself to blame the president for seemingly abandoning his promise to get more information to the public.

"So this is the swamp winning," he said. "The question is, is Trump's DOJ actually using this to control the deep state, or are they just so overwhelmed by it, they are tapping out?"

At one point, the situation completely overwhelmed Jones, bringing him to tears.

"I just got to the office, I'm going to go throw up... My mouth is watering right now because I have integrity," Jones said.

"I just really need the Trump administration to succeed, and to save this country, and they're doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out," he added.