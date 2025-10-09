Kris Jenner continues dramatic makeover with bold blonde look

Los Angeles, California - After Kim Kardashian shocked fans with a bold pixie cut, her mom Kris Jenner has taken things even further with a new blonde 'do!

69-year-old Kris Jenner was nearly unrecognizable as she debuted a bold blonde 'do via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner

The 69-year-old showed off her bold new hairstyle via Instagram on Wednesday.

Kris was barely recognizable with platinum blonde locks styled into a super-short bob, immediately catching fans' eyes.

"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!" the momager wrote under the photos from her night out in Los Angeles.

Kris' dramatic new hair comes at a time when her youthful looks have already been dominating the headlines, as the reality TV star confirmed in August that she underwent a facelift to refresh her appearance.

While her daughter Kim's new hairstyle was met with a mixed reaction online, Kris seemed to hit the bullseye!

"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented, while her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton gushed, "Love that you re-invent yourself and are having fun doing it."