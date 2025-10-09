Kris Jenner continues dramatic makeover with bold blonde look
Los Angeles, California - After Kim Kardashian shocked fans with a bold pixie cut, her mom Kris Jenner has taken things even further with a new blonde 'do!
The 69-year-old showed off her bold new hairstyle via Instagram on Wednesday.
Kris was barely recognizable with platinum blonde locks styled into a super-short bob, immediately catching fans' eyes.
"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!" the momager wrote under the photos from her night out in Los Angeles.
Kris' dramatic new hair comes at a time when her youthful looks have already been dominating the headlines, as the reality TV star confirmed in August that she underwent a facelift to refresh her appearance.
While her daughter Kim's new hairstyle was met with a mixed reaction online, Kris seemed to hit the bullseye!
"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented, while her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton gushed, "Love that you re-invent yourself and are having fun doing it."
Kris' daring 'do comes ahead of her return to the small screen with her famous family, as The Kardashians will debut its seventh season on Hulu later this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner