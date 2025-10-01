The Kardashians season 7 trailer reveals surprise Caitlyn Jenner appearance!

Los Angeles, California - They're back! The Kardashians have dropped the juicy official trailer for their reality TV series' seventh season.

The Kardashians returns for its seventh season on October 23. © Screenshot/YouTube/Hulu

The "famous for being famous" family shared the first look at their show's next season on Wednesday, highlighting the unexpected return of Kris Jenner's ex-husband and the often-elusive Rob Kardashian.

In the clip, Kendall Jenner discusses her mom's hesitancy about inviting her dad, whom Kris divorced in 2014, before Caitlyn is briefly shown entering the Kar-Jenner's home.

The momager was honest about her struggles with accepting Caitlyn's gender transition, but perhaps this is the first step towards a reconciliation between the exes?

The trailer also showed Kim Kardashian preparing to testify in her high-profile Paris robbery trial, bonding with her All's Fair co-stars, and even confessing that someone "extremely close" to her put a hit out on her!