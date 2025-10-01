The Kardashians season 7 trailer reveals surprise Caitlyn Jenner appearance!
Los Angeles, California - They're back! The Kardashians have dropped the juicy official trailer for their reality TV series' seventh season.
The "famous for being famous" family shared the first look at their show's next season on Wednesday, highlighting the unexpected return of Kris Jenner's ex-husband and the often-elusive Rob Kardashian.
In the clip, Kendall Jenner discusses her mom's hesitancy about inviting her dad, whom Kris divorced in 2014, before Caitlyn is briefly shown entering the Kar-Jenner's home.
The momager was honest about her struggles with accepting Caitlyn's gender transition, but perhaps this is the first step towards a reconciliation between the exes?
The trailer also showed Kim Kardashian preparing to testify in her high-profile Paris robbery trial, bonding with her All's Fair co-stars, and even confessing that someone "extremely close" to her put a hit out on her!
Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian is filmed traveling with hubby Travis Barker and their son, Rocky Thirteen, while some tension with Khloé Kardashian is also teased in the preview.
Get ready for all the dazzle and drama when The Kardashians' seventh season premieres on October 23 – only on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Hulu