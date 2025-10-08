Prince Harry reportedly had shockingly close calls with known stalker in London!

London, UK - Prince Harry came uncomfortably close to one of his most obsessive stalkers during his visit to London last month in what was reportedly an alarming security lapse.

One of Prince Harry's known stalkers reportedly came dangerously close to him on two separate occasions. © PAUL GROVER / POOL / AFP

According to The Sun, Harry had two close calls with a "fixated" woman who previously followed the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, all the way to Nigeria in 2024.

On September 8, as Harry prepared to attend a charity event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, the alleged stalker was reportedly caught hiding in the venue's toilet, making strange comments about King Charles' youngest son.

She was kicked out of the hotel just as Harry was arriving, which meant she got close to his car.

Just two days later, the woman – who is apparently on a list of known stalkers of the prince – turned up outside another event that Harry was attending and had to be "body-blocked" by his personal security team, according to The Sun's source, who complained that there was "no police presence or close protection."

Harry was stripped of the official police protection normally afforded to royals after the UK government downgraded his security status in 2020 when he broke with his family and moved abroad amid a very public falling out.