Kim Kardashian goes braless and debuts bold pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian turned heads overseas when she pulled up to Paris Fashion Week with a brand new hairdo and a racy fit!

Kim Kardashian freed the nipple and rocked a daring pixie cut for Paris Fashion Week. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Is it just us, or has Kim gone full Bianca Censori?

On Sunday, the SKIMS co-founder dropped images of her vintage Martin Margiela look, along with her daring pixie cut.

Kim's Instagram dump featured the reality star baring her nipples and sculpted abs in a nude-colored tube top and matching maxi skirt with a jean mini skirt draped over it.

She added a silver arm cuff and open-toed platform heels to the ensemble as she flaunted the cropped hair, which was slicked back with a side-part.

The Kardashians star first revealed the daring 'do the day before, and fans were quick to note how much she looked like her mom Kris Jenner with the new cut.