Kim Kardashian goes braless and debuts bold pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Kim Kardashian turned heads overseas when she pulled up to Paris Fashion Week with a brand new hairdo and a racy fit!
Is it just us, or has Kim gone full Bianca Censori?
On Sunday, the SKIMS co-founder dropped images of her vintage Martin Margiela look, along with her daring pixie cut.
Kim's Instagram dump featured the reality star baring her nipples and sculpted abs in a nude-colored tube top and matching maxi skirt with a jean mini skirt draped over it.
She added a silver arm cuff and open-toed platform heels to the ensemble as she flaunted the cropped hair, which was slicked back with a side-part.
The Kardashians star first revealed the daring 'do the day before, and fans were quick to note how much she looked like her mom Kris Jenner with the new cut.
Later, Kim paired her chopped tresses with a black strapless Alaia dress with a fitted corseted top, plus strappy sandals and an oversized fur coat.
Paris Fashion Week truly isn't complete without this fashion mogul's presence!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian