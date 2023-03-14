Kris Jenner makes the Mother of all cameos with Meghan Trainor
Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner iconically appeared in Megan Trainor's new music video for the song Mother in true Kardashian style!
As per usual, the 67-year-old momager made quite the impression when she made a surprising cameo in Trainor's latest music video.
Kris, who has been known to bust some moves, stunned as she appeared sporting a blonde wig in the vintage-inspired clip.
The Kardashians star lip-synced to the All About That Bass singer's new track while dripping in diamonds, dancing on a pink pedestal, and dressed to the nines in a white silky gown.
Kris then changed into a black velvet mermaid gown and ditched the wig for her signature brunette pixie cut.
"Tell me, who gave you the permission to speak? / I am your mother / You listen to me," Trainor is heard singing in the song's chorus.
The 29-year-old artist is expecting her second child with hubby and Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabbara. She commemorated Kris' cameo – or should we say "kameo" – with a clip on Instagram showing the reality-star walking onto the set to greet a stunned Trainor.
"@krisjenner IS MY MOTHER AND IVE BEEN ADOPTED," she captioned the post, to which Kris commented underneath, "I LOVE the love you spread!!!!!
It looks like the Made You Look artist has officially been "Krissed!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/meghantrainor & krisjenner