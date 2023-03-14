Kris Jenner makes the Mother of all cameos with Meghan Trainor

Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner iconically appeared in Megan Trainor's new music video for the song Mother in true Kardashian style!

As per usual, the 67-year-old momager made quite the impression when she made a surprising cameo in Trainor's latest music video.

Kris, who has been known to bust some moves, stunned as she appeared sporting a blonde wig in the vintage-inspired clip.

The Kardashians star lip-synced to the All About That Bass singer's new track while dripping in diamonds, dancing on a pink pedestal, and dressed to the nines in a white silky gown.

Kris then changed into a black velvet mermaid gown and ditched the wig for her signature brunette pixie cut.

"Tell me, who gave you the permission to speak? / I am your mother / You listen to me," Trainor is heard singing in the song's chorus.

The 29-year-old artist is expecting her second child with hubby and Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabbara. She commemorated Kris' cameo – or should we say "kameo" – with a clip on Instagram showing the reality-star walking onto the set to greet a stunned Trainor.

"@krisjenner IS MY MOTHER AND IVE BEEN ADOPTED," she captioned the post, to which Kris commented underneath, "I LOVE the love you spread!!!!!