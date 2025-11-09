Kylie Jenner introduces adorable furry friend after losing her dog Norman

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has welcomed an adorable addition to her family!

Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse at her new kitty after mourning the loss of her longtime dog, Norman. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Saturday, the 28-year-old shared two clips of her never-before-seen kitten on her Instagram story – weeks after she announced the death of her beloved dog Norman.

Kylie's cute footage of the white-haired feline first showed the cat exploring her coffee table filled with books, with the reality star captioning the video, "my perfect girl."

In the next post, Kylie says, "Hello, good morning," with a laugh as her new pet makes her way closer to the couch.

The last video was a close-up of Kylie snuggling with her sweet kitty.

The Kardashians star hasn't revealed the name of her newest fur baby, but hopefully, this isn't the last fans get to see of the kitten!

On October 22, Kylie shared that her beloved pooch Norman had passed away at the age of 11.