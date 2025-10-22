Kylie Jenner mourns death of her fan-favorite dog Norman: "My heart aches for you"

Los Angeles, California - Reality star Kylie Jenner just posted a touching social media tribute to her Italian Greyhound dog Norman, and fans are having a lot of feelings.

Reality star Kylie Jenner revealed on Wednesday that her beloved dog Norman has died. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Wednesday, the Khy founder made the sad Instagram announcement that her beloved pooch had died at the age of 11.

Along with a bunch of sweet photos from Norman's long and happy life, Kylie wrote a long message to honor her loyal animal friend.

"In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman," she began.

"I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much," she said, adding that she'd always wanted an Italian Greyhound, "but my mommy never let me have one."

Kylie goes on to explain how, after turning 17, she got Norman for Christmas in 2014.

"Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy... I know I'll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post," she said. "I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it's hard losing you norm."

The beauty mogul ended the post by expressing gratitude that her kids got the opportunity to know and love the doggo as well.

"My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever," Kylie added.