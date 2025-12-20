Timotheé Chalamet cheekily brags about girlfriend Kylie Jenner's wealth in new rap song!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, doesn't have a problem with her wealth, per his verse on a new rap track !

Timothée Chalamet (l) seemingly alluded to Kylie Jenner's (r) billionaire status during his verse on EsDeeKid's track, 4 Raws. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old teamed up with his rumored alter-ego EsDeeKid on a remix called 4 Raws, where Timmy bragged about the Khy founder's money.

The song was shared on Friday, Dec. 19 via Instagram with Timothée rapping, "Trying to stack 100 million, girl got a billion/ Girl got a billion, what the f***? with a wonderful feeling/ head to the ceiling."

He adds, "I'm living a dream getting the cream, I'm living on/ I'm doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme."

The cheeky line isn't entirely accurate as Forbes currently lists Jenner's net worth as $670 million.

Still, the lovebirds seem to be getting more comfortable flaunting their previously very private relationship!

Kylie supported Timothée at the LA premiere for his latest flick, Marty Supreme, with a matching red carpet look.