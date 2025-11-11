Has Kylie Jenner been "dumped" by Timothée Chalamet?

Los Angeles, California - After Kylie Jenner flew solo at her mom's star-studded birthday bash, insiders are claiming that she and Timothée Chalamet have called it quits!

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet are said to be doing "great," despite recent breakup rumors. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

Early on Tuesday, The Daily Mail dished that the 29-year-old actor had supposedly "dumped" Kylie after nearly three years together.

According to insiders, "there is trouble in paradise," but breaking up isn't anything new for the pair.

"This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together," one source told the outlet. "She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again."

Alas, other insiders have now confirmed to People that Kimothée is doing just fine.

"They're great," a source said, adding, "He has a few days off for the holidays, so they're making plans."

The tipster explained that Timothée was forced to skip out on Kris Jenner's lavish birthday party because he's busy filming Dune: Part Three in Europe.

Despite their intense schedules, the pair has been committed to making time for each other.

Just last month, Kylie flew from Paris Fashion Week to the Big Apple, where she was by Timothée's side as his new movie, Marty Supreme, premiered at the New York Film Festival.

Timothée himself appeared to hint at how serious they are in a recent Vogue cover story, where he said fatherhood "could be on the radar."