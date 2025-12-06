Kim Kardashian reveals why she changed her name before reality TV debut

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has become a household name, but that moniker may have been a little different if she hadn't made a change before diving into the world of reality TV.

Kim Kardashian dished that she chose to go by her nickname for her reality TV debut despite being called "Kimberly" all her life. © IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

The 45-year-old mogul is sharing her best business tips with her fans through a new MasterClass featuring her "Ten Kimmandments" for financial success.

In a new Time magazine interview promoting the class, Kim spilled that she made a big change to her personal brand before she and her family shot to fame on TV.

"I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show," she said, referring to the long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



"And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, 'I think that's so long for people to say.' And like, 'Let's just shorten it to Kim.'"

The All's Fair star added that all of the friends she made growing up still call her Kimberly, and fans of the famous family will recall that her mom and siblings often use it interchangeably with Kim.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made their reality TV debut with Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2007, and after 20 seasons, the show came to an end in 2021.