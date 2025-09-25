Is Kylie Jenner pressuring Timothée Chalamet to propose?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is apparently wanting more from Timothée Chalamet, but is he really ready to commit?

Kylie Jenner (r.) may be ready to get serious with a reportedly hesitant Timothée Chalamet (l.) © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RadarOnline reports that Kimothée could be at a standstill over their relationship while the Oscar nominee films Dune: Part III overseas.

Kylie was said to be having a tough time going long-distance with her boyfriend of nearly two years.

"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," a source close to the couple explained.

Indeed, the Khy founder squashed split rumors when she reunited with Timothée in Budapest.

"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States," the insider continued.

Apparently, Kylie's ready to get more serious with the A Complete Unknown star – but Timothée loves being independent. Even so, he reportedly doesn't want to scare her off!

"He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal," the inside source said.