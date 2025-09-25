Is Kylie Jenner pressuring Timothée Chalamet to propose?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is apparently wanting more from Timothée Chalamet, but is he really ready to commit?
RadarOnline reports that Kimothée could be at a standstill over their relationship while the Oscar nominee films Dune: Part III overseas.
Kylie was said to be having a tough time going long-distance with her boyfriend of nearly two years.
"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," a source close to the couple explained.
Indeed, the Khy founder squashed split rumors when she reunited with Timothée in Budapest.
"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States," the insider continued.
Apparently, Kylie's ready to get more serious with the A Complete Unknown star – but Timothée loves being independent. Even so, he reportedly doesn't want to scare her off!
"He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal," the inside source said.
Meanwhile, there's apparently still some tension for the couple, per the insider, adding that Timothée is struggling to keep up with his girlfriend's lavish lifestyle.
There was also previous talk that the Interstellar star's family may not approve of Kylie and is allegedly worried about their relationship, despite still respecting his decision to date her.
