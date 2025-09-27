Kylie Jenner recreates iconic "rise and shine" meme with son Aire

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave fans a full dose of nostalgia by reviving her iconic "rise and shine" meme – this time with her 3-year-old son Aire in the spotlight.

Kylie Jenner has recreated her viral "rise and shine" meme – now with son Aire stealing the spotlight! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Friday, the 28-year-old beauty mogul posted the TikTok video straight from her Kylie Cosmetics office, where the original clip was filmed in 2019.

Wearing a black robe and curlers, she tucked Aire into the crib and jokingly told him to "go to sleep," before circling around and singing the line that once took over the internet: "Rise and shine."

Aire quickly joined in, repeating the words back as Kylie scooped him up and carried him toward the camera.

"had to recreate rise and shine w aire in the same spot at my office," Kylie wrote in the caption.

The meme first went viral six years ago when the Khy founder woke up her daughter Stormi, now seven years old, in a playful office tour video.

Since then, she's revisited the moment a few times, including a new twist with a sweet duet with Aire last year, where they sang the ABCs together over breakfast.