Kylie Jenner sued for $120,000 by model over missed payments

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her beauty brand are in hot water as they face a legal challenge from a woman who modeled in a recent photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is facing a lawsuit from a model who claims they were late on payments after two photoshoots.

Per TMZ, the 25-year-old's company is being sued by Sasha Palma, a model who said she was not paid on time for two photoshoots she took part in.

According to the legal documents, the model was hired for a single-day photoshoot in June 2020. She claims that she was told she'd be paid her $2,000 rate by early July but says Kylie Cosmetics was over 30 days late with the payment.

Palma alleges that the same issue occurred with another one-day photoshoot in August 2020 and says she's owed $120,000 in total penalties for both missed deadlines.

However, Jenner's legal team has fired back at the allegations, telling TMZ that Palma was indeed paid within 45 days of the shoots - and they have the invoices to prove it.